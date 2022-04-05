Unitrade Price Hits $0.0810 on Major Exchanges (TRADE)

Unitrade (TRADE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $258,622.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00037053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00106737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

