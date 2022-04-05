UREEQA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,533.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $7,533.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.81 or 0.07529444 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,618.02 or 0.99979145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00048315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00055519 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.