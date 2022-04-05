USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc. is engaged in researching, developing and marketing cardiovascular and neurobiology products for commercial development. The company’s products are designed for in vitro and in vivo diagnostic procedures and therapeutic drugs. At the present time The company’s principal products or activities are: the Thrombus Precursor Protein Diagnostic Test; the Functional Intact Fibrinogen Diagnostic Test; Therapeutic Neurocompounds; In Vitro Diagnostic Products For Ifectious And Auto-Immune Disease; and Mouse Serum “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of USA Equities in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of USAQ stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. USA Equities has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

USA Equities Corp. engages in the provision of medical device technology and software as a services. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians t o diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

