v.systems Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (VSYS)

v.systems (VSYS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, v.systems has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

v.systems Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,464,887,602 coins and its circulating supply is 2,526,279,138 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

