Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) will announce $351.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $323.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,345. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

