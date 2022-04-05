Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI stock opened at $243.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.17. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

VMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

