Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. SouthState Corp bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

