Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 197.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CNX Resources by 154.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

