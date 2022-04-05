Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 107,806 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 425,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AM stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

