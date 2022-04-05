Van ECK Associates Corp Has $739,000 Holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 207.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 94,849 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Get VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $123.43 and a twelve month high of $179.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.84 and its 200-day moving average is $152.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.