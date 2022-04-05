Van ECK Associates Corp Has $773,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,819 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,683,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

