Van ECK Associates Corp Has $821,000 Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514 in the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

