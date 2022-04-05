Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $606,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,792,000 after purchasing an additional 953,272 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

