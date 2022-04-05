Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 177.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,476,000 after buying an additional 93,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,407,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,861,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 538,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,021,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,031,000 after buying an additional 423,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.35. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.