Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,184 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMYT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1,864.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

