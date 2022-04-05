Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,365,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,321,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

