Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 3,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 20,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VMNGF)

Vanstar Mining Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development and operation of mining properties. It focuses on the operation of Nelligan project. The company was founded on May 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

