Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Veeco Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 306,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.31. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

