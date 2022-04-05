Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Acquires $4,999,995.00 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ VERA opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $611.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $37.11.
Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.
About Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
