Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Acquires $4,999,995.00 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VERA opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $611.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

