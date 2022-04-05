Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $23.54. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 266,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 333,333 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VERA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

