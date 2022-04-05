Veracity Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,375 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE ASA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. 36,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals (Get Rating)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.