Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

OUNZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,800. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.

