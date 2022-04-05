Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

NYSE AEM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 113,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,197. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

