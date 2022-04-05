Veracity Capital LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

VGK stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.56. 106,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,535,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

