Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $362,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,190,000 after buying an additional 1,620,882 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,641,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 114.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 26,687 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,711. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.74. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $45.51.

