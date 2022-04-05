Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,456 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 113.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.28. 446,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,307,950. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

