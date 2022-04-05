Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSTM. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Verastem alerts:

VSTM stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $285.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Verastem by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 137,485 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Verastem by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 139,335 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Verastem by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.