Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.78 million.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -735.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.80.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Verint Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

