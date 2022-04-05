Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,413,000. DMG Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.11.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $217.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

