Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

