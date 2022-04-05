VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBNK opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.45 million and a P/E ratio of 16.03. VersaBank. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in VersaBank. in the third quarter worth $571,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in VersaBank. in the third quarter worth $305,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank. during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in VersaBank. during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VersaBank. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

