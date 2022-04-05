Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Stake Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,944 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Verso were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Verso by 79.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Verso by 214.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Verso by 130.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRS shares. BWS Financial lowered shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verso in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verso currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE:VRS opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.89 million, a PE ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.91. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28.

Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.41 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated and uncoated freesheet, coated groundwood, supercalendered, specialty, and packaging papers; and pulp to manufacture printing, writing and specialty paper grades, and tissue and other products.

