Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $14.49 on Friday. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $65,187,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,273,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,611 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vertiv by 1,258.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 859,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 796,053 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

