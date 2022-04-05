Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 13,316 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 220.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.40% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCPB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 110,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JCPB opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97.

