Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

