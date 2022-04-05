Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,828 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,252,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,007,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,945,000 after acquiring an additional 734,237 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,956,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,732,000 after acquiring an additional 553,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in UBS Group by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 566,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 351,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

