Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 10,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,805,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,869,000.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

