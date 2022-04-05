Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Eaton by 35,936.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after buying an additional 442,731 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after acquiring an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.08 and its 200-day moving average is $160.76. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $137.56 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.