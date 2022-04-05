Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2,527.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert bought 9,265 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.96 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.