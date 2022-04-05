Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 174,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,862 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $365.55 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.79 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.91.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.