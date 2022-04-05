Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 13,066 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 593.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 78,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,084,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $166.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.28 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

