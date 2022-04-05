Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $546.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $474.20 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $771.76.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,394. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.