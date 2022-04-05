Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VTV opened at $147.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.40. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.27 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

