Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,802 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.