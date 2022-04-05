Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 73 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

NYSE LHX opened at $252.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.38 and a 200-day moving average of $227.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

