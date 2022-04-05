Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $2.34 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,219,000 after acquiring an additional 209,190 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after acquiring an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.79. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

