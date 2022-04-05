Viacoin (VIA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,779.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $14,779.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

