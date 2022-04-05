Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research firms have commented on VIAV. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,791. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,796 shares of company stock valued at $309,341 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,827,000 after buying an additional 849,131 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 486,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 470.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

