Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vintage Wine Estates to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vintage Wine Estates and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vintage Wine Estates Competitors 276 1289 1457 32 2.41

Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus price target of 14.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.14%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 94.06%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A 2.83% 1.35% Vintage Wine Estates Competitors -11.47% -22.88% -11.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million $9.87 million 1,000.00 Vintage Wine Estates Competitors $11.50 billion $1.92 billion -16.98

Vintage Wine Estates’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates. Vintage Wine Estates is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R. Cohn Winery. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

