Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $227.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.24. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

